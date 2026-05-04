Inside Marine boot camp: What recruits face in San Diego

All men and women enlisted west of the Mississippi River train at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego.

Once recruits step off the bus, they are greeted by yellow footprints painted on the ground and instructed to stand on them.

“It gets chaotic, but when they do, the heels are together, feet at a Y 45,” said Staff Sgt. David Plummer. “That is one of the first things for the center position of attention.”

Plummer said this is where recruits begin learning the Uniform Code of Military Justice, essentially the law governing the military.

They are then taken to the contraband room, where they receive items for their new life while leaving behind personal belongings and anything considered prohibited.

“This is where all the recruits will get their hair chopped off with the exception of females,” Plummer said.

With fresh buzz cuts and pieces of their old lives left behind, recruits begin a 13-week boot camp, the longest basic training among U.S. military branches.

“We demand the best product because we’re, we’re the front line for America’s safety, so having the ability to respond under orders in a very stressful environment is, it’s, it’s key to life or death,” Plummer said.

That ability is tested on the obstacle course, where recruits learn to respond under pressure.

“We make them break that fear because it all starts with themselves,” Plummer said. “If they believe they can do it, then they can do it. And this is one of the key places it happens.”

Recruits sleep in barracks, where they are taught discipline, organization and attention to detail.

The final stop in their journey is the museum.

There, they may encounter Leonard M. Howard, a retired lieutenant colonel in the United States Marine Corps who now serves as a docent, helping teach the next generation.

“We bring them here to infuse in them and show them the history of the cops that is so very important,” he said.

The visit serves as a reminder of what recruits are expected to live up to, and to take pride in knowing their contributions are part of why America is able to celebrate 250 years.