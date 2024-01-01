Amanda Raycroft is the Editor-in-Chief of Digital News at Scripps News. She got her start in broadcast news in Louisville, Kentucky, where she gained experience in everything from running teleprompter to on-air reporting to producing content for the station’s website. Amanda quickly learned her passion was in digital storytelling, as she enjoys finding new and innovative ways to connect with readers. Amanda has been part of the E.W. Scripps family since 2018 and based out of Denver, Colorado.

One of her favorite moments with the company includes covering the historic 2019 Scripps National Spelling Bee, where eight co-champions were announced. In her free time, Amanda enjoys spending time with her family, going to concerts and beating everyone she knows in Settlers of Catan.