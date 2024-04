Adam Elrashidi is a News Producer and one of the first faces you'll see wherever you watch Newsy on demand. Every weekday morning, Adam brings you up to speed on the latest news and headlines from around the globe. Prior to joining Newsy, he was an award-winning showrunner for Al Jazeera English, where he produced stories on underreported topics. Adam hails from Minnesota (by way of Egypt), and reports out of Newsy's office in Washington, D.C.