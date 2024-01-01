Stephen Whiting joined Scripps News in July 2017 and is a director hailing from the great state of Oklahoma. He's the type of person who has a dangerous affinity for running toward tornadoes and has strong opinions on gravy, barbecue and second division American soccer. Stephen's spent nearly a decade in television and has played a role in covering everything from sporting events, like the 2009 BCS National Championship and 2009 NCAA Women's Final Four, to major news events like the West, Texas, fertilizer disaster and more tornadoes than he can count on his fingers and toes combined. Chances are if you see a live picture on your screen, Stephen's involved somehow.