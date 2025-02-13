Former 'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp says she has multiple brain tumors

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and daughter of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter John Mellencamp, announced via Instagram that doctors found multiple tumors on her brain.

"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization. After a CT scan and MRI, doctors found multiple tumors on my brain, which they believe have been growing for at least 6 months," she wrote Wednesday. "Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today - The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date."

The 43-year-old revealed a couple of years ago that she was diagnosed with stage II skin cancer and had recently shared a message about the importance of early detection on her social media.

"It’s World Cancer Day so I’d like to remind you to get your skin checks scheduled," Arroyave wrote on her Instagram earlier this week, sharing a past photo of her after an operation to remove melanoma.

Now, the former Bravo TV star is stating she's just happy to be surrounded by her loved ones.

"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health. Thank you to everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey," Arroyave said.

Arroyave is a lifestyle and wellness coach and spent three seasons as a cast member of the "Real Housewives." She co-hosts a podcast with fellow reality TV personality Tamra Judge called "Two Ts in a Pod."