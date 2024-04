Amy Morona is a 2020 election content producer. Before arriving at Newsy, she spent more than two years as a producer with "Washington Week", the weekly reporters' roundtable show on PBS. Prior to that, the Emerson College graduate was a statewide public media education reporter at ideastream in Ohio and a digital projects producer at Cleveland's NBC affiliate, WKYC. In her spare time, Amy enjoys exploring Washington, D.C., with her husband, Joey, and their 11-year-old beagle, Kobe.