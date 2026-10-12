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Interactive: Why you may want to use that gift card sooner rather than later

Millions of Americans have unused gift cards, but holding onto them can be risky. Consumer experts explain why waiting to spend them could cost you and what options you have if a business closes. (Scripps News)
Interactive: Why you may want to use that gift card sooner rather than later
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Gift cards rank among the most popular holiday gifts, but consumer experts warn of a risk many buyers overlook: the business closing before the card is used. That's exactly what happened to Nancy Bertline, who held onto a restaurant gift card for nearly six months, hoping to use it for an anniversary dinner, only to learn the restaurant had permanently shut down, leaving her with a worthless $100 card.

According to Capital One Shopping, 43% of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, with an average of $244 sitting unspent, and 12% have had a business close before they could redeem one. Experts say the simple fix is to spend gift cards quickly rather than saving them for a special occasion.

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