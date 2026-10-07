Interactive: Fake Amazon delivery texts are everywhere. Here's how to spot them

Amazon's Big Deal Days has sparked a wave of online orders — and, experts warn, a parallel surge in fake delivery alerts designed to steal personal information. Shoppers report receiving suspicious texts claiming delayed packages, unpaid delivery fees, or prompts to call unknown phone numbers.

Because Amazon is one of the most impersonated brands by scammers, the company launched a verification tool through Alexa for Shopping. Customers can ask whether a text, email, or call actually came from Amazon, and the tool checks against Amazon's own communication records. Spokesperson Abigail Bishop advises: 'If you're feeling that pressure, take a beat.'