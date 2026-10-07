Higher interest rates are dragging down consumer stocks

Higher interest rates aren't just hitting consumers' wallets. They're also taking a toll on some major consumer stocks.

As borrowing becomes more expensive, shoppers are pulling back, especially on big-ticket purchases.

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The S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary ETF has fallen roughly 8% as interest rates have climbed. The fund tracks the performance of many consumer-focused U.S. companies.

Home Depot shares are down 18% this year, while Lowe's has fallen 25%. And it's not just home improvement retailers feeling the pressure. Tesla shares have dropped 17% since the start of the year as higher borrowing costs weigh on vehicle sales.

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Despite those challenges, the broader U.S. stock market continues to reach record highs, even amid concerns about war, inflation and consumer spending.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 253 points, or 0.5%.

While these numbers are helping investors, Americans overall are struggling to keep up with the cost of living.

"If you are an individual living on Social Security or working a minimum wage job, you can't," one American told Scripps News. "You're having to make a decision. Gee, do I pay the power bill or do I buy groceries?"

In September, consumer confidence fell to 81.9. That's it's lowest since 2014.