Tiger Woods announces relationship with Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

Golf legend Tiger Woods has publicly unveiled his new relationship with Vanessa Trump, the former daughter in law to President Donald Trump.

In a post on social media, Woods shared two photos alongside his new girlfriend, including one where they are cuddled up in a hammock together.

EARLIER THIS YEAR | Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a 'force of nature'

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together," Woods captioned the photos. "At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Trump, 47, is a former model and actress who was once married to Donald Trump Jr. — the president's eldest son. The two have five kids together and were married for 12 years before getting divorced in 2018. Woods, 49, also has two kids of his own with ex-wife Elin Nordegren, who he divorced in 2010 after nearly six years of marriage.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, scores first-ever hole-in-one at PNC Championship

Woods, who was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2022, hasn't competed in professional golf since the 2024 Open Championship, in which he failed to make the weekend cut. Following the tournament, Woods underwent his sixth back surgery and has since been recovering to get back into tournament golf, but had a setback earlier month when he suffered an ankle injury.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods said in a statement, adding that the injury required surgery. "I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support."