Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke celebrates his 99th birthday

Emmy-award-winning actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 99th birthday on Friday.

He and his wife, Arlene, had a lot to celebrate on this occasion after some scary moments earlier this week due to a rapidly advancing wildfire in Malibu.

The couple was reunited with their cat, Bobo, who briefly went missing when the family was among the thousands who were forced to evacuate their homes because of the Franklin fire.

"Arlene and I have safely evacuated with our animals except for Bobo escaped as we were leaving. We’re praying he’ll be ok and that our community in Serra Retreat will survive these terrible fires," the actor wrote on his Facebook before updating fans that Bobo was found safe when they arrived back at their home.

RELATED STORY | Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will make her Broadway debut with '& Juliet'

According to the Los Angeles Times, Van Dyke had to be carried to safety by his neighbors in the Serra Retreat community as the wildfire spread to their community. A few of the homes were damaged by the flames, which eventually tore through over 4,000 acres, but Van Dyke said his home was spared.

Van Dyke became a household name starring in the self-titled sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and other variety shows like "The Carol Burnett Show." He is best known for his role in Disney's "Mary Poppins."

His accolades include six Emmy awards, a Tony Award, a Grammy Award, a Golden Globe Award and the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award.

Van Dyke has been married twice and has four adult children.