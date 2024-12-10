Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will make her Broadway debut with '& Juliet'

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is checking off another item on her bucket list: Broadway.

Jackson will appear in a one-night performance of the musical comedy “& Juliet” on Saturday, according to an Instagram post from the Broadway show.

The role is a walk-on, which does not typically include any lines of dialogue.

Jackson will also participate in a special “talkback” after the performance, according to the social media post.

In her recently published memoir, "Lovely One," Jackson wrote about her dreams of becoming the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court and appear on a Broadway stage.

Now, it seems that her once-teenage dreams will come true.

The show begins at 8 p.m. ET on Dec. 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.