Hailee Steinfeld says she and Bills quarterback Josh Allen have welcomed a baby girl

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld are proud parents of a baby girl.

Steinfeld announced Thursday in her newsletter that their daughter has been born without sharing any further specifics on the date or the baby's name.

“We’re feeling incredibly grateful and blessed and savouring these early moments. Thank you so much for the love and well wishes,” Steinfeld wrote. “Love, Hailee and Josh.”

Steinfeld is coming off a year in which she earned acclaim for her role in the movie “Sinners." She married Allen last May and announced in the same newsletter in December that they were expecting their first child.

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Allen, the 2024 NFL MVP, had surgery after Buffalo lost to Denver in overtime in the AFC divisional playoffs. He is no longer wearing a protective boot on his right foot after breaking a bone during a game in Week 16 and is expected to be ready when the Bills start their offseason program.

The Bills posted a photo of Allen giving a thumb's up, captioned: “Girl dad.”