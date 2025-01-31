Angel Reese partners with McDonald's for its first female athlete meal special

McDonald's latest celebrity meal collaboration marks its first with a female athlete.

This time, WNBA star Angel Reese has partnered with the fast food giant for a special menu offering.

"The Angel Reese Special" features a barbecue bacon quarter pounder with cheese with a new sauce, fries and a choice of drink.

McDonald's said the meal was "influenced by Angel’s boldly original style and swag" and is "a saucy trifecta that blends sweet, savory and a touch of spice."

“McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken® Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All American in 2020,” said Reese in a press release. “It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams.”

The meal will be available at participating locations starting Feb. 10.

Reese has made a lot of dreams come true in her basketball career. The Chicago Sky player sweetly surprised her mom on her podcast "Unapologetically Angel" by telling her birthday gift to her mom this year was she paid off her mortgage.