Tax deadline today: How to request a filing extension and avoid costly mistakes

If you need more time to file your 2025 tax return, the Internal Revenue Service says there are options, but utilizing those options could be costly. The IRS said filers can seek an extension that gives them until Oct. 15 to file. Extensions must be requested by tax deadline day, which is April 15.

The IRS said penalties and interest will increase until the tax balance is paid in full. The IRS also says it can set up payment plans for those struggling to pay back taxes, but again, penalties and interest will apply in those cases.

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Last year, nearly 165 million Americans filed a tax return, but over 25 million of those applications were not received by the IRS by the April deadline.

Millions of Americans to get automatic extension

Although most taxpayers face a deadline today to file their 2025 tax returns, residents in parts of three states have a little longer to submit their returns.

The extensions were granted to residents recently included in regions declared federal disaster areas. The Internal Revenue Service is allowing residents of Montana until May 1 to file. Residents of Mississippi have until June 8 to file, while Hawaiians have until July 8.

Additionally, some Americans serving in combat zones or living outside of the U.S. could be eligible for an extension without penalty.

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What if I can't pay the full amount?

Even if you're unable to pay your entire tax bill for 2025, the IRS recommends you pay what you can. This will cut the amount of interest and penalties levied down the road. The IRS added that most applicants receive immediate notification of approval or denial, without having to call or write to the IRS.