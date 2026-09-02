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Interactive: How to save on those expensive school photos

School photos can run $25 to $125 per child — and sports seasons bring a second wave of costs. A savings expert and Cincinnati photographers show exactly where families are overpaying. (Scripps News)
Interactive: How to save on those expensive school photos
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