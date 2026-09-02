Scripps News LifeMoney Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: How to save on those expensive school photos Prev Next School photos can run $25 to $125 per child — and sports seasons bring a second wave of costs. A savings expert and Cincinnati photographers show exactly where families are overpaying. (Scripps News) Posted Most Recent 8 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms: See Travis Kelce’s new $5.35M Ohio mansion Scripps News Group Missing tourists in Nepal floods make contact as death toll tops 1,100 AP via Scripps News Group Diesel prices climb to highest average since 2022, nearing record high Life Looking to smell like Mountain Dew? How about trying their body wash and soap. Kelly Broderick 'Halloween Chocolatey Eyeballs' recalled due to undeclared milk allergens Kelly Broderick Consumers urged to toss recalled sprouts over E. coli, Salmonella concerns Scripps News Group About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.