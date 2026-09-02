Diesel prices climb to highest average since 2022, nearing record high

The average price of a gallon of diesel hit $5.680 on Wednesday, marking the highest price since July 7, 2022, according to data from GasBuddy.

That's only 13.9 cents away from an all-time high average price and the highest number it has reached this year, the company noted.

This notable record comes just one day after President Donald Trump met with nearly a dozen small, mid-sized and large refiners and distributors at the White House to make clear he wants to see prices fall at the pump, according to administration officials.

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Meanwhile, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is at $4.096, based on GasBuddy data. That number is up 4.4 cents from last month's average and up 90.3 cents from last year.

The highest recorded national average for a gallon of gas was $5.034 in June 2022.

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Experts said this Labor Day weekend could be one of the most expensive on record as far as gas prices go.