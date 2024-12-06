Why the internet is going crazy over a clip of Barron Trump speaking

Barron Trump has unintentionally become a social media sensation after a rare video clip of him speaking was posted to X Wednesday by the “Art of the Surge” documentary series account.

“Hello, how are you? It’s very nice to see you,” the youngest Trump said as he shook someone’s hand who was off-camera.

With just 10 words, he stirred the internet into a frenzy because, as many commented under the video clip, this was the first time hearing the 18-year-old speak.

Barron was rarely seen during his father's, President-elect Donald Trump’s, presidential campaign and declined his opportunity to serve as an at-large delegate at the Republican National Convention earlier this year.

Despite his notably low profile, his mother, former and future First Lady Melania Trump, says he played a big role in helping his father win the election.

During an interview with Fox News on Friday, Melania said she was proud of her son for giving the president-elect advice for his campaign behind the scenes. "He knows his generation," she said.

Barron is the youngest child of President-elect Donald and his only child with his wife Melania.

He’s currently a freshman at New York University and, while he may be quiet publicly, his presence is hard to ignore as quite literally towers over his father, who is said to be 6-foot-3 — another thing the internet is fascinated by.

Alex Brandon/AP Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, joined by Melania Trump, left, and Barron Trump, arrives to speak at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The recent clip of him only adds to the online obsession with his elusiveness, as clips of him as a child have resurfaced.

One clip in particular shows him at 4 years old in an interview with his parents and Larry King.

In those clips, little Barron tells King, “I like my suitcase,” in what sounds like a Slovenian accent similar to his mother’s.

The audio was remixed and used across TikTok over 100,000 times with videos of people holding or rolling their suitcases, including celebrities like Paris Hilton.