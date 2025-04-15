Rapper Lil Nas X hospitalized after experiencing partial facial paralysis

Music artist Lil Nas X is in the hospital after experiencing partial paralysis in his face, he posted on his social media.

In a video posted to his Instagram on Monday, the rapper — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — says he lost control of the right side of his face.

The video shows him in a hospital bed, attempting to smile. "This is me doing a full smile right now by the way," he said, as only half his face can be seen smiling.

"I can't even laugh right," he added.

He didn't say what may have caused the condition.

Many Instagram users commented that Hill's video was similar to one posted by singer Justin Bieber in 2022 in which he showed he experienced facial paralysis due to a Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.