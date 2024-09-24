Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome second child following her breast cancer diagnosis

Actor Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney have welcomed another member into their family!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Munn announced the pair's second child, Méi June Mulaney, was born via surrogate on Sept. 14. The newborn girl's name, pronounced May, means plum in Chinese, Munn said.

"I had so many profound emotions about not being able to carry my daughter," Munn wrote. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother. She showed me so much grace and understanding, I knew I had found a real-life angel. Words cannot express my gratitude that she kept our baby safe for 9 months and made our dreams come true."

The newborn joins Munn and Mulaney's 2-year-old son, Malcolm, who they welcomed in Nov. 2021. She also comes just two months after the pair married in July.

In March of this year, Munn revealed that she'd been dealing with a breast cancer diagnosis she received in 2023. She told People magazine this led her to undergo four surgeries, a double mastectomy and medically induced menopause.

She then told Vogue in May that a hormone therapy called Lupron used to treat her cancer not only stopped estrogen production in her ovaries but depleted her energy entirely, forcing her to not be present for her family. Surgery to take out her ovaries and uterus was the only alternative, but before that, she was able to freeze her eggs for the third time in her life.

"A surrogate isn't a scary prospect to me anymore because there's nothing I can do. I don't have the ability to carry a baby anymore, so if we want to build our family, this is our option," she told Vogue. "This journey has made me realize how grateful I am to have options for not only fighting cancer but also having more children if we want because I know a lot of people don't have those options."