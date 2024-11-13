John Krasinski named People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive

Is it hot in here or is it just... John Krasinski?

John Krasinski has just been named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive.

The actor, perhaps best known for his role as Jim Halpert in “The Office,” has had quite the career in movies and shows — and has even worn a director hat on some occasions.

How did Krasinski take the news of his new title?

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” he told People. “Other than maybe I'm being punked. That's not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I'll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Krasinski was first announced as this year’s Sexiest Man on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, where the host showed off his two covers for the magazine.

“I’m so proud to see my friend go from goofy, lovable, boy-next-door, to big dumb sex hunk,” Colbert said on the show.

Krasinski admitted to Colbert he thought he was being pranked when he first learned of the honor.

The two celebrated Krasinski’s new title with a funny “instructional video” between him and Colbert, where Krasinski teased the “6 Simple Steps to Sexiness" in a 1980s-style infomercial.

Krasinski’s steps include only consuming water and raw eggs, and extracting DNA from other sexy men, like Chris Evans.

Krasinki lives in Brooklyn with his wife of 14 years, actress Emily Blunt. Together they have two daughters — Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

Evan Agostini//Invision/AP Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski attend The Albies hosted by the Clooney Foundation for Justice at the New York Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York

The 45-year-old joked about what his new title could mean at home.

“I think it's going to make me do more household chores,” he told People. “After this comes out, [Emily will] be like, ‘All right, that means you’re going to really earn it here at home.’”

Krasinski said there was “a lot of joy involved” in telling his wife the news.

Blunt had previously joked that she would wallpaper the house with her husband's cover if he ever won.

"Do we have that on camera? Because that’s like a binding contract, I think," Krasinski said. "My children will love that, it won’t be weird at all."

For his latest project, a film called "IF," Krasinski not only stars in it, but also wrote, produced and directed the movie.

Last year, the honor of 2023 Sexiest Man Alive went to "Grey's Anatomy" actor Patrick Dempsey.

