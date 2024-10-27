Jelly Roll holds private 'healing' concert for Apalachee High School community

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jelly Roll held a private concert for Apalachee High School students and their families in Georgia on Saturday, nearly two months after the community was devastated by a deadly school shooting.

The country artist, whose real name is Jason DeFord, performed at Jug Tavern Park Saturday afternoon in the small city of Winder before his show at State Farm Arena in Atlanta later that night.

The special performance was only open to people associated with the high school, according to posts from the City of Winder's Facebook page.

"This private event aims to foster healing and unity for the students, faculty, and families of Apalachee High School as they come together to reflect and support one another following September’s tragedy," the city said.

Jelly Roll is known for giving back to various communities with free performances.

Apalachee High School students returned to class full-time on Oct. 14 following the tragedy that rocked their community.

RELATED STORY | Georgia's Apalachee High School set to reopen weeks after deadly shooting

On Sept. 4, officials said a 14-year-old student at the school opened fire, killing two students and two teachers and wounding nine others. The boy has been charged as an adult on four counts of felony murder.

The gunman's father, 54-year-old Colin Gray, was also charged in connection to the shooting. He gifted his son the AR-style weapon used in the incident, which came months after authorities paid his son a visit last year to investigate online threats.

The father was charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children.