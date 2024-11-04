Jamie Foxx's new Netflix special will address his elusive health scare

Actor-singer Jamie Foxx will talk more about the medical scare that left him fighting for his life last year in a new Netflix special set to release next month.

Foxx had previously said he wanted to tell more about what happened to him in April 2023 but in a funny way. And that’s exactly what he plans to do with his new stand-up comedy special titled “What Had Happened Was…”

The 56-year-old was hospitalized for over two weeks last year in what his daughter described at the time as a “medical complication,” leading to a lot of public speculation.

An official cause for the health scare was never released, but Foxx elaborated a little more on the matter in July in which he said he had a headache, got an Advil from a friend and then was “gone for 20 days.”

The Netflix special was recorded during his performance in Atlanta in October, which is where he was hospitalized in 2023.

It will premiere on the streaming platform on Dec. 10.

