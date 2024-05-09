Hailey Bieber is pregnant, expecting 1st child with Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber are having a "baby, baby baby, oh!"

The couple announced they're expecting their first child on Instagram Thursday. A video showed Hailey wearing a lacy dress and holding her baby bump as she and Justin take maternity photos on a grassy hillside.

The soon-to-be parents have been married since September 2018, when they tied the knot in a New York City courthouse. The civil ceremony came two months after the pair were engaged while on vacation in the Bahamas.

Then a year after their first "I do," Hailey and Justin had a lavish, larger wedding in South Carolina. And the couple have been vocal about their aspirations to start a family ever since.

In 2020, the Grammy winner told Ellen DeGeneres that the when of it all would be up to his wife. Then in his "Justin Bieber: Our World" documentary the following year, he said he's continuing to set career goals while putting his family first.

"And hopefully, we squish out a nugget," Bieber, who is now 30, said at the time.

Meanwhile, Hailey told WSJ Magazine in 2022 that they would start trying "in the next couple of years."

In recent years though, the pair have had to shut down many a rumor about their family plans. The 27-year-old Rhode founder, whose maiden name is Baldwin, just told GQ Hype in October that it's been "disheartening" to have to address the situation on multiple occasions.

"I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh yeah, I don't give a s***,'" she told the magazine. "When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know."

And with that, it's unclear how far along Hailey is into her pregnancy, as we're likely the last to know. But in any case, many congratulations are in order for the happy couple!