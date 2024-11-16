Beloved actress Betty White to be honored with a USPS Forever stamp

Beloved, late actress Betty White will be honored with her own United States Postal Service Forever stamp, the agency announced Friday.

“An icon of American television, Betty White (1922–2021) shared her wit and warmth with viewers for seven decades,” USPS said in announcing the stamp. “The comedic actor, who gained younger generations of fans as she entered her 90s, was also revered as a compassionate advocate for animals.”

The stamp features a smiling photo of White based on a 2010 photograph by celebrity photographer Kwaku Alston.

The "Golden Girl" passed away at 99 years old in 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

RELATED STORY | Mail carriers reach tentative contract with USPS that includes pay raises and air-conditioned trucks

In addition to White's special stamp, USPS gave a sneak peek at other stamps coming next year. There's no release date set for any of them.

The 48th stamp in the USPS's Black Heritage series will honor Allen Toussaint (1938–2015), the virtuoso pianist, singer, songwriter, composer, arranger and producer responsible for scores of hits across multiple genres.

There will be a line of 15 stamps depicting the century-old Appalachian National Scenic Trail, which covers almost 2,200 miles of footpath along 14 states. The stamps were designed with images from various photographers.

The sixth stamp in the current Lunar New Year series highlights the Year of the Snake. And there's a new "Love" stamp featuring the iconic artwork of artist Keith Haring.