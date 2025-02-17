Actress Julianne Moore says Trump administration banned her children's book in schools

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore said she was shocked to learn a children’s book she wrote was pulled from bookshelves in schools run by the Department of Defense.

In a post on Instagram, Moore said her first book, “Freckleface Strawberry,” is a "semi-autobiographical" story about a 7-year-old girl who learns to love her freckles.

"It is a book I wrote for my children and for other kids to remind them that we all struggle, but are united by our humanity and our community," Moore wrote.

The Department of Defense's Education Activity (DoDEA) operates a network of schools serving military families across the globe.

Earlier this month, the agency said it would remove and review “books potentially related to gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology topics” to comply with the Trump administration's executive order to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs.

Moore said, "I am particularly stunned because I am a proud graduate of Frankfurt American High School a #DOD school that once operated in Frankfurt, Germany." She added that her father was a Vietnam War veteran.

"It is galling for me to realize that kids like me, growing up with a parent in the service and attending a @dodea_edu school will not have access to a book written by someone whose life experience is so similar to their own," wrote Moore.

An official list of books being reviewed or potentially banned has not been provided by the Pentagon.

In a statement to CNN, DoDEA spokesperson Will Griffin said, “As part of the review, books potentially related to gender ideology or discriminatory equity ideology topics as defined in the Executive Orders will be relocated to the professional staff collection for evaluation."