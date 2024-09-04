'1000-lb Sisters' star Amy Slaton arrested at zoo on drug possession, child endangerment charges

Reality TV star Amy Slaton was arrested at a Tennessee zoo on Labor Day and charged with drug possession and child endangerment, authorities said Monday.

Slaton, who stars in TLC's "1000-lb. Sisters," and Brian Scott Lovvorn were sitting in a vehicle outside the drive-thru zoo Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo when they were arrested by Crockett County Sheriff's Department deputies.

The department said it was requested at the zoo after a camel allegedly bit a visitor, and upon their arrival, they were "immediately overtaken by suspicious odors coming from the guest's vehicle," the department said on Facebook.

A public information officer with the sheriff's department told The Associated Press that deputies found marijuana and what appeared to be illegal mushrooms in the vehicle, where two children were also present.

Slaton and Lovvorn were both charged with illegal possession of Schedule I drugs, illegal possession of Schedule VI drugs and two counts of child endangerment, Crockett County Sheriff's Department said.

The department's PIO told the AP that Slaton was treated for an arm injury that may have been caused by the camel before she and Lovvorn were booked into jail. The spokesperson also said the two kids have been released to family custody, though it's unclear whose children they were.

"The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence," the sheriff's department said in the Facebook post. "The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law."

Slaton has appeared in "1000-lb Sisters" alongside her sister, Tammy, since it premiered in January 2020. Over the course of five seasons, the latest of which wrapped in February, the show has centered on the sisters' journeys to losing weight and trying to live healthier lives.

In early 2023, Slaton and her ex-husband, Michael Halterman, divorced. They share two sons, Gage Deon and Glenn Allen, according to People.