Report reveals best, worst cities to drive in the US

A new report tried to determine where are the best and worst cities to drive in the U.S.

According to the new report by WalletHub, Raleigh, North Carolina, is the top place to be a driver, while Oakland, California, is the worst.

WalletHub's report compared 100 of the largest U.S. cities across 30 key indicators, which include traffic, safety, cost of ownership and maintenance and access to vehicles.

A big reason why Raleigh is considered the most driver-friendly city in the U.S. is it is among the least expensive places to own and maintain a car. It also rates well for road maintenance and short commutes.

Meanwhile, Oakland scores poorly as it is one of the most accident-prone cities in the U.S., the report said.

“Car prices have gone up significantly over the past few years, and gas remains expensive going into the summer travel season. Living in one of the best cities to drive in can make owning and maintaining a car much cheaper," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "However, costs aren’t the only factors that matter; the best cities for drivers also minimize commute times and traffic congestion, have accident rates well below the national average and keep their roads in good condition.”

Here are the top 10 cities in the U.S. to be a driver:



Raleigh, North Carolina Boise, Idaho Corpus Christi, Texas Greensboro, North Carolina Jacksonville, Florida Orlando, Florida Scottsdale, Arizona Wichita, Kansas Tampa, Florida Plano, Texas

Here are the worst 10 major cities: