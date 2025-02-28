IRS releases annual 'dirty dozen' list of tax scams

Tax season brings a list of scams to watch out for that the Internal Revenue Service calls “the dirty dozen.”

It’s a warning for taxpayers, businesses and tax professionals to watch out for schemes that threaten financial information.

“While the Dirty Dozen is not a legal document or a formal listing of agency enforcement priorities, the education effort is designed to raise awareness and protect taxpayers and tax pros from common tax scams and schemes,” the IRS said.

Here is this year’s dirty dozen:



Email phishing scams and "smishing" Bad social media advice IRS Individual Online Account help from scammers Fake charities False fuel tax credit claims Credits for sick leave and family leave Bogus self-employment tax credit Improper household employment taxes The overstated withholding scam Misleading offers in compromise Ghost tax return preparers New client scams and spear phishing

For more details about each scam, head to IRS.gov.