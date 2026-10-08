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Interactive: See what a personal loan could really cost you

Americans are turning to personal loans in record numbers to manage debt and rising costs, but experts warn the strategy can lead to an even deeper debt cycle.
Personal loan debt hits a 20-year high as more Americans borrow to pay bills
A man with his phone and credit card.
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Personal loan balances have hit a $281 billion record — a 20-year high — rising 9% in a year and making them the fastest-growing form of consumer debt. With inflation at 3.4%, more Americans are leaning on these loans to manage costs, and over half of borrowers use them to consolidate existing debt, according to a LendingTree survey.

Analysts say the math can work, since personal loan rates average around 12% versus credit card rates that often exceed 20%. But experts caution that paying off cards with a loan, then charging those cards again, creates a dangerous double layer of debt.

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