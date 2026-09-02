Scripps News LifeMoney Actions Facebook Tweet Email Interactive: Diesel hits a 2-year high, and your wallet is already feeling it Prev Next The average gallon of diesel just reached $5.680, the highest price since July 2022 and just 13.9 cents from an all-time record. Here's what that actually costs you. (Scripps News) Posted and last updated Most Recent Crew from USS Abraham Lincoln takes a break in Thailand after long months at sea AP via Scripps News Group Southwest Airlines unveils plans for its first-ever airport lounges Kelly Broderick Interactive: Mummified cheetahs found in caves are rewriting history Life You can buy $1 coins with Trump's face and a gold finish from the US Mint AP via Scripps News Group US extends ban on flights to Haiti's capital as gang violence surges AP via Scripps News Group Interactive: How to save on those expensive school photos About Scripps News Download the Scripps News app.