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Interactive: Diesel hits a 2-year high, and your wallet is already feeling it

The average gallon of diesel just reached $5.680, the highest price since July 2022 and just 13.9 cents from an all-time record. Here's what that actually costs you. (Scripps News)
Iran war causing near-record gas prices
The per-gallon prices for regular unleaded and diesel fuel are displayed on a sign outside a Murphy Express gasoline station, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Centennial, Colo.
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