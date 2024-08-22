Oprah Winfrey will make appearance at Democratic National Convention

Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey will appear at the DNC on Wednesday night, according to a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.
Winfrey delivered a famous endorsement to then-Sen. Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign. It’s not yet clear whether she will endorse Harris, who is vying to become the first Black woman elected president.
RELATED STORIES |
- 'Let's get to work': former President Barack Obama calls on America to unite to elect Kamala Harris
- Influencers take over DNC with hopes to encourage followers to vote
- Michelle Obama electrifies DNC in speech that jabs Trump
- ‘From VP Harris to the Walz’: Rapper Lil Jon joins DNC delegates for roll call