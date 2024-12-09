Jay-Z denies teen rape allegations after being named in civil suit

Rapper Jay-Z is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2000, according to a civil lawsuit obtained by NBC News.

The woman, who would now be around 37 years old, claims she was raped at a party after the MTV Video Music Awards, NBC News reports.

Scripps News has not seen a copy of the lawsuit, however, Jay-Z responded after news outlets began reporting on the allegations.

In a statement from Roc Nation, the management company founded by Jay-Z, the rapper denied the claims and said this is all part of a blackmail scheme.

"My lawyer received a blackmail attempt, called a demand letter, from a 'lawyer' named Tony Buzbee. What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle," the statement reads. ""No sir, it had the opposite effect!" Jay-Z continued in his statement. "It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!"

The rapper calls the allegations "heinous" and implores the woman's lawyer to file a criminal complaint if he believes they are true.

"Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?" The statement says.

Buzbee replied on X Sunday night, saying his client plans to see this through.

"As far as the allegations in the complaint filed, we will let the filing speak for itself and will litigate the facts in court, not in the media," he said.

The allegations have stirred up numerous emotions for Jay-Z, who is married to Beyoncé. He said the pair will explain to their children what's going on.

"My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people," he said. "I mourn yet another loss of innocence."

The lawsuit in question is reportedly an amended filing in which Combs is named. He is named in numerous civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault. He has also been charged. He is also facing sex trafficking charges in New York.

Combs has pleaded not guilty.

