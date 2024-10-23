Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, sources say

Disgraced movie producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, multiple outlets report.

Sources confirmed to NBC News, ABC News and CNN that Weinstein is currently undergoing treatment for chronic myeloid leukemia while serving time at Rikers Island in New York. Scripps News hasn't yet received a response from a representative for the 72-year-old, but one told the other outlets that they had no further comment "out of respect for Mr. Weinstein's privacy."

Chronic myeloid leukemia is a rare, slow-growing type of bone marrow cancer that causes an increased number of white blood cells in the blood, according to the Mayo Clinic. It typically affects older adults, and the 10-year survival rate for the most common form is 85%, per the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

This is the latest health issue Weinstein has faced recently, as he remains imprisoned for rape and sexual assault amid continuing appeals and new charges.

Last month, he pleaded not guilty to a criminal sex act charge one week after undergoing emergency heart surgery. And in July, the ex-movie mogul was hospitalized with double pneumonia and COVID-19. He's also reportedly had issues with high blood pressure, diabetes, fluid in his heart and other conditions.

Weinstein is set to soon face a retrial on his 2020 conviction of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape, which an appeals court overturned earlier this year after finding the trial judge prejudiced the producer. He remained in prison due to another rape conviction that his legal team is also appealing.

Weinstein has denied all sexual misconduct claims against him.