Brad Arnold, singer for 3 Doors Down, announces stage four cancer diagnosis

Brad Arnold, the singer for the popular 2000s rock band 3 Doors Down, announced on his Instagram on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer.

The 46-year-old said he went to this hospital a few weeks ago after feeling sick and received the diagnosis.

Arnold said he has "clear cell renal carcinoma that had metastasized into my lung. And that's stage four, and that's not real good."

"I have no fear. I'm really sincerely not scared of it at all," the singer said, emphasizing his faith in God.

Unfortunately, he said this means the band will have to cancel their tour that was scheduled to take place this summer.

Arnold asked fans to lift him in prayer and then joked that he should go listen to the band's song "It's Not My Time."

3 Doors Down emerged from Mississippi in the early 2000s with hits like "Kryptonite," "Here Without You" and "When I'm Gone."