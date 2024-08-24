Beyoncé fans left disappointed after rumors of a DNC performance proved false

Beyoncé fans were likely disappointed after the singer didn't appear on the last night of the Democratic National Convention Thursday.

The internet was abuzz that Beyoncé would be a surprise guest at the DNC Thursday, but it turned out to be just a rumor.

A Beyoncé fan page on X posted late Thursday saying, "she's here," with a video of a motorcade of black SUV's of what they thought was Beyoncé and her entourage arriving.

RELATED STORY |No, Beyoncé didn't perform at the DNC. These are the celebrities who spoke on its final night

Many predicted that Beyoncé would perform the song "Freedom," which has become an anthem for the Harris-Walz campaign.

Some poked fun at the hoopla surrounding the no-show: Mrs. Carter said that maybe it was singer James Taylor getting revenge for being cut from Monday's lineup.

One user on X posted, "imagine showing up for a Beyoncé concert and seeing Leon Panetta."

Some accused the DNC of starting the buzz so that more people would watch the convention.

But a representative for the Grammy Award-winning star told the Hollywood Reporter that she was never scheduled to be there.

TMZ acknowledged their faux pas in the Bey fever, saying on X, "to quote the great Beyoncé: we gotta lay our cards down, down, down. We got this one wrong."

We could say that Beyoncé was there in spirit since a recording of "Freedom" played during the balloon drop at the end of the night, although that may be no consolation to her disappointed fans.

RELATED STORY |‘From VP Harris to the Walz’: Rapper Lil Jon joins DNC delegates for roll call