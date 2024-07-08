Woman who just completed radiation for breast cancer wins $5 million lottery

A woman in Pennsylvania got some good news after trying times.

Donna Osborne, 75, had just completed radiation treatments for breast cancer when she won $5 million on a lottery scratch-off.

The prize also came just in time for her birthday.

The lucky win was made possible when a trip didn't go as planned.

“I was at the airport with my daughter. We were on our way to see family in Florida when the flight got delayed. Well, it was delayed so many times, I decided to go home. My daughter stayed and flew to Florida,” Osborne said in a press release. “If I didn’t leave the airport, I would have never bought that ticket!”

Osborne bought the ticket for a game called “Monopoly Own It All” from a Speedway in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. She said she scratched the ticket right in the parking lot.

“I could not believe my eyes!” Osborne recounted. “I went back into the store and said, ‘Can you please check this? Is it right or wrong?’ Well, the clerk said, ‘It’s right!’”

When the lucky winner called her daughter with the good news, she said, “She didn’t believe me.”

Osborne is a great-grandmother who provides transportation for the Amish. It’s a job she’s been doing for decades and said she doesn’t plan to retire anytime soon.

“I don’t know what I’d do with myself, I have to keep moving. I think I’ll invest some of the prize, sure, but then go to Alaska,” she said.

Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne sent Osborne well wishes along with her prize.

“We wish Donna the best of birthdays as we celebrate her for winning this big Scratch-Off prize,” Browne said. “Donna told us that she’s been playing the Lottery for a long time, and it’s thanks to players like her that the PA Lottery is able to not only create millionaires but also help seniors live a good life.”

Monopoly Own It All is a Pennsylvania scratch-off that costs $50 per game. The top prize is $5 million.

