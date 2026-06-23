Nearly half of couples keep financial secrets from each other, survey finds

A new study shows lots of couples are keeping financial secrets from each other.

The survey from Fidelity found that nearly half of all couples avoid talking about money to prevent arguments.

"Money's emotional," said Fidelity's Chandler Riggs. "It's tied to how people are raised, how they think about success, and sometimes even guilt or insecurity."

The study also found that just 42% of couples fully combined their finances. Younger generations are more likely to keep accounts separate and to want to remain independent.

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Money experts say you still need to be on the same page. They say couples who are looking to sync up their money mindset may start with more casual conversations about short-term financial goals.

"Separate does not mean disconnected," Riggs said. "So whether couples do end up combining everything, keeping things separate or a mix of both, the success comes down to communication and transparency."