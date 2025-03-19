IRS still owes $1 billion to Americans from 2021: How to claim your funds

It's possible that you could still be owed a $1,400 economic impact payment by the Internal Revenue Service, but you have just weeks to claim the money.

According to an IRS statement, an estimated one million people were still owed a $1,400 stimulus check as of the end of 2024. The IRS said it had identified some of the Americans still owed a check and planned on sending them a payment by the end of January.

But if someone didn't file a 2021 tax return, it's possible they were eligible for a check and did not receive one. The IRS said that Americans who did not file a return in 2021 have until April 15 to file an amended return to claim the $1,400 credit.

The IRS said that taxpayers who did not file must submit a tax return, even if their income was minimal or nonexistent, in order to get a stimulus check.

Americans who believe they are owed a stimulus check can obtain a tax return form online.

There are also numerous Americans owed a tax refund beyond the economic impact payments.

As of last week, the IRS said it estimates there is nearly $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds stemming from the 2021 tax season. The IRS estimates the median tax refund owed to Americans is $781 for 2021. The IRS estimates that 1.1 million Americans are still owed a tax refund for 2021.

Those taxpayers also have until April 15 to claim a refund.