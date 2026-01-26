What to know about bigger refunds and this year's deadlines as tax season begins

The filing window for 2025 federal tax returns opened on Monday January 26, starting a day earlier than last year and extending through the deadline of April 15, 2026.

This year will see new deductions available, including for certain tips and overtime pay and up to $6,000 for seniors over 65 who paid taxes on Social Security payments. These deductions will be managed through a new form called Schedule 1-A.

These changes may result in higher tax refunds for certain filers.

For tax year 2025, the standard deduction has also been adjusted:



$31,500 for married couples filing jointly

$15,750 for single filers and married individuals filing separately

$23,625 for heads of household



This year the IRS is operating with less budget than expected and "a significantly reduced staff," according to the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Filing early in the tax window may see your refund delivered sooner — but it may make sense to wait to file until later in tax season if you're expecting more specialized tax documents like a Schedule K-1 or Form 1099.

Most refunds sent digitally to a bank account will be processed within 21 days, the IRS says. Refunds can be tracked online within a few days of online filing.

Individuals who need an extension on their taxes can request a wider window, through October 15, to file their return. The IRS has a guide for different methods to request extension.