The deadline to claim $1,400 COVID impact funds is April 15

This is your last chance to claim an outstanding $1,400 COVID payment from the IRS.

If you're still owed a $1,400 economic impact payment by the Internal Revenue Service from the government response to COVID-19, you have until the tax deadline of April 15 to claim it.

According to an IRS statement, an estimated one million people were still owed a $1,400 stimulus check as of the end of 2024.

These payments were initially distributed as part of the American Rescue Plan legislation in March 2021. They were the third of a series of stimulus checks. In total, the payments accounted for more than $400 billion sent to taxpayers.

But if someone didn't file a 2021 tax return, it's possible they were eligible for a check and did not receive one. The IRS said that Americans who did not file a return in 2021 have until April 15 to file an amended return to claim the credit.

Taxpayers will have to submit a tax return to be eligible for unclaimed funds. That return is required even if a claimant's income was low or zero for the year.