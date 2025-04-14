Watch Now
Residents under disaster declarations have more time to file their taxes this year

The IRS sent a reminder in April that residents affected by disasters have two extra weeks beyond the usual April 15 tax deadline.
The Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax form.
Posted

Residents and businesses subject to 2024 disaster declarations will get extra time to file their taxes this year.

The IRS sent a reminder in April that residents affected by disasters have two extra weeks beyond the usual April 15 tax deadline.

The deadline extensions apply to all residents in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as residents in certain counties in New Mexico, Tennessee and Virginia and residents of Juneau, Alaska. The extension is valid through May 1, 2025.

Taxpayers in these areas may send a request to further extend the deadline. The IRS needs to receive that request by April 15. That extension will push the filing deadline to Oct. 15, 2025 — but the IRS says payments on any taxes due must still be received by May 1, 2025.

Other special extensions in effect include Oct. 15, 2025 for Los Angeles County in California, where fatal wildfires burned thousands of homes.

Residents of the state of Kentucky and certain counties in Virginia will get an extension through Nov. 3, 2025 due to widespread storms and flooding that took place in February.

The IRS maintains a complete list of locations eligible for a deadline extension on its website.

