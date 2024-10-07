Talking money, love life more taboo than religion or politics, survey finds

According to a new survey from Bankrate, most Americans are comfortable talking about their politics, religion and weight, but not about what it is in their bank accounts or details of their love life.

The survey taken in August found that 28% of Americans were at least somewhat comfortable talking about the money in their bank account as 62% said they were somewhat or very uncomfortable talking about money. Also, about 36% of Americans surveyed said they felt at least somewhat comfortable talking about their love life.

The same survey found that 81% said they're at least somewhat comfortable talking about their religion and 78% were somewhat or very comfortable talking about their political views.

A vast majority of Americans were also at least somewhat comfortable talking about their health and weight. About half said they were at least somewhat comfortable talking about their credit card debt.

Baby boomers tended to be more comfortable than the rest of the population talking about religion and politics and less comfortable talking about their bank account, the survey said. Millennials and Gen Z were slightly more likely to be somewhat or very comfortable talking about their bank accounts, compared to older generations.

Bankrate's Ted Rossman said in the report that there shouldn't be such a stigma talking about money.

"It's important to take the stigma out of discussing money matters. Not that you need to bare all of your financial details to strangers, but especially with people we're close to, it's good to be able to talk about things like your money goals and anxieties," he said.

As the holidays approach, Bankrate noted that 14% of respondents said "money is a normal discussion topic at holiday gatherings with friends/family." Additionally, 19% have said they have given friends or family financial assistance around the holidays.