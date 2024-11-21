Medicare says scammers are targeting Americans amid open enrollment period

The Federal Trade Commission warned Americans to steer clear of scams during Medicare's open enrollment period.

In an online alert issued on Wednesday, the FTC warned that scammers may call you, pretending to be from Medicare saying they need your Medicare or bank account number for your new Medicare card. The cards that are sent by Medicare are mailed automatically for free.

Scammers may also ask for your Medicare number to file fake claims for medical equipment. The FTC said never give information to someone who calls you unexpectedly.

Medicare officials also said not to trust your caller ID. A caller ID might show Medicare’s name or phone number.

The government encourages those who suspect they have been the target of fraud to call 1-800-MEDICARE. For those who need a new Medicare card can get one through a government website.

Medicare's open enrollment continues through Dec. 7.

According to the U.S. Sentencing Commission, there were 447 cases of health care fraud in the U.S. last year. The median amount of money lost per offense was $1.4 million.