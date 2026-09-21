Interactive: The 60-day rule bank customers should know to protect their money

A Georgia woman lost more than $1,100 after an unauthorized $78 monthly cell phone charge quietly drained her checking account for a year and a half. Dorothy Bush only discovered the fraud when her account went negative — and her bank agreed to reimburse just 60 days' worth of charges.

Federal law is why. Under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, the clock starts when a bank statement is issued. Bankrate's Karen Bennett warns that reporting fraud after 60 days means the bank is no longer required to investigate, leaving customers liable for the full amount.