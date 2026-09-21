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Interactive: The 60-day rule bank customers should know to protect their money

One woman lost $1,100 after missing a little-known 60-day deadline. Watch this story to learn more about that deadline. (Scripps News)
Interactive: The 60-day rule every bank customer should know to protect their money
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A Georgia woman lost more than $1,100 after an unauthorized $78 monthly cell phone charge quietly drained her checking account for a year and a half. Dorothy Bush only discovered the fraud when her account went negative — and her bank agreed to reimburse just 60 days' worth of charges.

Federal law is why. Under the Electronic Fund Transfer Act, the clock starts when a bank statement is issued. Bankrate's Karen Bennett warns that reporting fraud after 60 days means the bank is no longer required to investigate, leaving customers liable for the full amount.

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