How to get the best deals and avoid overspending on Black Friday

It seems like Black Friday is no longer a single day of sales. Retailers have been rolling out discounts for weeks. But are there some items worth waiting to buy on Friday?

"Gaming consoles. These are always going to be popular," said Stephanie Carls, a brand ambassador with RetailMeNot.

She added, "This is going to be one hot item that again, if you see these deals go for it.

Black Friday is also known for its deals on small appliances, beauty products and fall clothes, but some places may also be offering deals on gift cards.

"You're going to see some retailers and even some fashion retailers that give deals on even their own gift cards or deals on gift cards for other brands and services," Carls said.

Trae Bodge, a shopping expert, says people should create a shopping list and stick to it. If you don't want to get lured in by deals, she says it may be best to avoid going inside stores altogether.

"Some stores offer drive-up," she said. "So, I love these options for Black Friday."

Another good strategy to find deals is to put an item in your online cart and watch to see when the price drops.

