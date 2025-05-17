Watch Now
FBI warns public about AI-generated voice messages impersonating US officials

The FBI warns that hackers are using AI-generated voice messages to impersonate senior U.S. officials, targeting both current and former government personnel.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is warning the public to beware of messages claiming to be from senior U.S. officials. In a new public advisory, the FBI says hackers have been using AI-generated voice messages to impersonate individuals.

These investigations have targeted current or former senior U.S. federal and state government officials as well as their contacts. The incidents began last month, the FBI said.

The agency warns that hackers will first try to establish rapport before gaining access to personal accounts. If you receive a message like this, the FBI advises you to proceed with caution.

To verify the identity of the caller, look for subtle imperfections in images and videos, and carefully examine contact information. The agency also advises against sharing sensitive information with anyone you have only met online or over the phone.

Additional tips are available on the FBI's website.

