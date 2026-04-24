Big spender? That’s a red flag, say 60% of singles

A new study finds dating is getting more expensive, but singles are pushing back. More than 60% of single Americans say overspending to impress on a date is a red flag, and half say they prefer low-cost date ideas.

The survey of 1,000 single Americans shows rising costs are changing how people approach dating and relationships.

“Singles are adapting rather than giving up on dating, and they’re embracing lower-cost experiences that reward financial honesty over flashy spending,” said Erik Stomp, co-founder of DealSeek.

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One reason for the shift is that inflation has hit date nights especially hard. Meals at restaurants and special outings have become more expensive, outpacing inflation for many other items.

“Dateflation is the idea that inflation has reshaped nearly every corner of our daily life as we know it, and now it’s reshaping romance as well,” Stomp said.

What advice does Stomp have for singles looking for a partner?

“Our findings show that frugality has become a green flag and that bragging about money is the biggest red flag in modern dating,” he said.

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