U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
Scripps News LifeMoney

Actions

Big spender? That’s a red flag, say 60% of singles

Survey finds 60% of singles see overspending on dates as a red flag, with many embracing low-cost outings amid rising “dateflation.”
Survey finds 60% of singles see overspending on dates as a red flag, with many embracing low-cost outings amid rising “dateflation.”
Is overspending on dates a red flag for singles?
Dating
Posted

A new study finds dating is getting more expensive, but singles are pushing back. More than 60% of single Americans say overspending to impress on a date is a red flag, and half say they prefer low-cost date ideas.

The survey of 1,000 single Americans shows rising costs are changing how people approach dating and relationships.

“Singles are adapting rather than giving up on dating, and they’re embracing lower-cost experiences that reward financial honesty over flashy spending,” said Erik Stomp, co-founder of DealSeek.

RELATED STORY | Your go-to bar order may reveal how confident you are in dating

One reason for the shift is that inflation has hit date nights especially hard. Meals at restaurants and special outings have become more expensive, outpacing inflation for many other items.

“Dateflation is the idea that inflation has reshaped nearly every corner of our daily life as we know it, and now it’s reshaping romance as well,” Stomp said.

What advice does Stomp have for singles looking for a partner?

“Our findings show that frugality has become a green flag and that bragging about money is the biggest red flag in modern dating,” he said.

RELATED STORY | Younger generations value financial openness in relationships, survey finds

Most Recent

Life
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.