Pantone's color of the year for 2025 sounds like a delectable dessert

Beige-lovers, we have you to thank for this: Pantone's color of the year for 2025 is Mocha Mousse.

It sounds like a yummy dessert, but the "evocative soft brown" meets the desire for comfort, the global color company said.

The creamy color is rich, sophisticated, lush and "nurtures us with its suggestions of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee."

RELATED STORY | A very 'mindful' choice: This is Dictionary.com's word of the year

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said the color evokes “thoughtful indulgence.”

“Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace the aspirational and luxe,” she said in the statement.

Pantone says mocha mousse pairs well with tones such as “cannoli cream,” “cream tan” and “safari.”

The Pantone Color Institute names a color of the year every December, making its pick based on trends from high-fashion to pop culture.

Last year's pick was Peach Fuzz, described as “a light, fruity tone that conjures peace and serenity.”