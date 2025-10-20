Omaha man organizes meal deliveries for TSA agents during government shutdown

A Nebraska man is organizing meal deliveries for Transportation Security Authority agents at Eppley Airfield in Omaha as the government shutdown continues.

He started the effort after witnessing a conversation during the last government shutdown while waiting in an airport security line.

"It kind of started making me think, they are not really appreciated right now," said Mike Scofield, a Dundee resident.

"There was a person between us who basically kind of turned around and said, 'well, they are going to get paid, it's totally fine,' and I was like, but their pay has been disrupted, right, they are not getting paid right now," Scofield added.

He decided he wanted to do something to give back, and make sure they know they are appreciated — and he's doing it again.

"My friends basically last time, just got together and we just started putting money in a pot and then once a week we would actually just find a local restaurant and just bring food down to the, down to the airport," Scofield said.

One of those restaurants has been Mangia Italiana. Owner Tony Constantino said he didn't know the full story behind what Scofield was doing until Scripps News Group reporter Molly Hudson told him on the phone.

"He didn't ask for anything, he just mentioned that he was doing it and that was it, and we are honored that he chose us to do it," Constantino said.

Molly asked, "Knowing that you were kind of a smaller part of neighbors helping neighbors, how does that feel?"

Constantino replied, "Great, great, it's uh, we need more of that, and what he is doing I think is wonderful, and helping people out when they are in a little bit of a need is fantastic."

Scofield said about 40 people have given money, raising about $4,000 so far. They made their first deliveries last Tuesday and plan to deliver again during the weekend.

His message to others: Say thank you.

"Thank the TSA agent that's in line, you know, thank somebody who is doing their job, you know, just be a little bit more patient with them because they are underneath a lot of stress right now," Scofield said.

Scofield is accepting donations for the meal delivery effort. He says the best way to connect with him is through Facebook.

Scofield says if he has donations left when the government reopens, he will donate the money, likely to a food bank or pantry.

This story was originally published by Molly Hudson with the Scripps News Group station in Omaha.